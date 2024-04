Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek. KTRK Sport TV channel broadcasts the championship live.

In the weight category up to 77 kilograms, he defeated an athlete from Kazakhstan, and then Iran.

In the final he lost to Nao Kusaka from Japan — 2:4.

Ulan Muratbek uulu won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 55 kilograms.