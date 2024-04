The first Curling Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek. The Curling Federation announced on Instagram.

Chui, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul and Naryn teams competed for the championship.

As a result, the first curling champions of the Kyrgyz Republic are athletes from Issyk-Kul, who defeated their opponents from Naryn in the final. The Chui team took the third place.

The winners were awarded cups, championship medals and valuable prizes from the Federation.