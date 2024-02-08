Special Forces of SCNS 9th Service in top 5 at World Championship in Dubai

Kalkan team, represented by servicemen of the special forces of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), took the fourth place at UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 in Dubai as a result of five days. The website of the competitions says.

The team of the Kyrgyz Republic became the second on the fourth day. In the final protocol it took the fourth place, losing three points to the team of Kazakhstan.

The national team took eighth place in 2023.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is an unofficial world championship among special forces units of law enforcement agencies. In 2024, the competition is held for the fifth time with more than 80 teams from nearly 50 countries identifying the best in five challenges: tactical competitions, assault competitions, officer rescue, high-rise tower competition and obstacle course.