An athlete from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov won a gold medal at the Asian Swimming Championship. The Swimming Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At a distance of 200 meters breaststroke, Denis Petrashov finished first with a result of 2 minutes 12.89 seconds.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstani won a gold medal in 50-meter breaststroke at a tournament in the Philippines.