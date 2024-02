Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov won a silver medal at the U.S. Student Association (NCAA) Championship. The Aquatics Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The swimmer covered a distance of 200 meters in 1 minute 51 seconds.

As the federation noted, Denis Petrashov already holds the NCAA record in the 100-meter breaststroke.

The athlete is now heading to the Philippines, where he will take part in the Asian Swimming Championships.