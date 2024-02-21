WorldSkills National Championship of Blue-Collar Jobs starts in Kyrgyzstan

Worldskills, the National Championship of Blue-Collar Jobs among students of professional lyceums and colleges, has started in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

As the head of the ministry, Dogdurkul Kendirbaevana, noted at the opening ceremony, Kyrgyzstan joined WorldSkills International in 2023 as the 86th country. She noted that this would provide new opportunities for young professionals.

«Competitions among students of vocational lyceums and colleges in the welding technology, cookery and fashion technology will last two days. I believe that the best of the best will be selected in the competition and will raise the flag of Kyrgyzstan at the international championship, which will be held in Lyon, France,» she said.

Students who have won the regional round of WorldSkills Kyrgyzstan Championship take part in the competitions. The winners will be announced on February 22. They will receive valuable prizes and vouchers to participate in the international championship, which will be held in Lyon on September 10-15.

WorldSkills is an international non-profit association aimed at popularizing blue-collar professions, raising the status and standards of professional training and qualification.

The organizers of WorldSkills competitions in the Kyrgyz Republic are the Ministry of Education and Science, the public foundation KASEF; the partner is the project Sector Development Program: Skills for Inclusive Development, funded by the Asian Development Bank and Aiko-Seiko LLC.