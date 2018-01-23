12:50
-9
USD 69.34
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.22
English

Amount of funds invested in regions depends on number of deputies - President

«Let’s face it: the funds flow to the regions where most of the deputies and officials came from. The regional lobby has strengthened, and the rest of the regions are lagging behind. The development balance has been broken,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the first meeting of the working group set up under the decree on announcing 2018 the Year of Development of Regions.

According to him, if the policy of regional development is not changed, the gap between them will only grow.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov admitted that the country’s development started depending only on one or two regions.

The President declared 2018 in Kyrgyzstan the Year of Development of Regions.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
President criticizes Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: I know firsthand opportunities and needs of regions
Poverty level in Kyrgyzstan decreases by half over years of independence
President meets with children lost their relatives in Boeing 747 crash
Tajikistan awaits official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses with National Bank’s head exchange rate of som
President meets with residents of Zhumgal district
2018 - Year of Development of Regions in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about shortcomings of electoral system in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to inspect decisions taken by Security Council
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love