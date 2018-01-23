Amount of funds invested in regions depends on number of deputies - President

«Let’s face it: the funds flow to the regions where most of the deputies and officials came from. The regional lobby has strengthened, and the rest of the regions are lagging behind. The development balance has been broken,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the first meeting of the working group set up under the decree on announcing 2018 the Year of Development of Regions.

According to him, if the policy of regional development is not changed, the gap between them will only grow.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov admitted that the country’s development started depending only on one or two regions.

The President declared 2018 in Kyrgyzstan the Year of Development of Regions.