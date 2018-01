The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with children who lost their relatives and parents as a result of the crash of Boeing 747 cargo plane in Dacha SU on January 16, 2017. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state expressed his condolences and noted that the grief for the victims of that tragic day has not ceased up to now. During the meeting, Venera Sheishenova, speaking on behalf of the victims, thanked the Kyrgyz people for their attention and sympathy, for the help they provided.

At the end of the meeting with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the children were presented tablet PCs.