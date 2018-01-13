18:41
-3
USD 69.37
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.23
English

Monument opened on Boeing 747 crash site

A monument was opened today on the territory of Dacha SU dacha community, where transport-cargo Boeing-747 crashed on January 16, 2017.

The marble slab is divided into two parts, falling wing of the aircraft is between them. The names of 39 dead are written on both sides. Conifer trees were planted and benches were installed nearby the monument. The monument is illuminated at night.

35 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 4 crew members — citizens of Turkey — were killed as a result of Boeing 747 crash on January 16, 2017, several dozen of houses were destroyed. One Kyrgyz citizen died for natural reasons when assisting the victims.

The Turkish side paid compensation to the victims and the families of the victims.

According to preliminary expert opinion, there is no guilt of the Kyrgyz side.
link:
views: 204
Print
Related
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Installation of monument on Boeing 747 crash site coming to end
28 million soms to be spent on monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Moscow
Monument to be erected at Boeing 747 crash site
President allocates 3 mln soms for renovation of Friendship of Peoples Monument
Boeing 747 crash: no guilt of Kyrgyz side
Boeing crash. Turkish side transfers all money to Kyrgyzstanis
Monument to hero of Manas epic installed in Istanbul
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to appear in Moscow
Relatives of Boeing crash victims go on vacation to Turkey
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow