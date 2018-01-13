Monument opened on Boeing 747 crash site

A monument was opened today on the territory of Dacha SU dacha community, where transport-cargo Boeing-747 crashed on January 16, 2017.

The marble slab is divided into two parts, falling wing of the aircraft is between them. The names of 39 dead are written on both sides. Conifer trees were planted and benches were installed nearby the monument. The monument is illuminated at night.

35 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 4 crew members — citizens of Turkey — were killed as a result of Boeing 747 crash on January 16, 2017, several dozen of houses were destroyed. One Kyrgyz citizen died for natural reasons when assisting the victims.

The Turkish side paid compensation to the victims and the families of the victims.

According to preliminary expert opinion, there is no guilt of the Kyrgyz side.