Tajikistan awaits official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Tajikistan is waiting for official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Congratulatory telegram sent by the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon says.

«Good-neighborly, friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan, which have centuries-old historical roots, have always been one of the priority vectors of Tajikistan’s foreign policy,» the telegram says. «Over the past period, the parties jointly achieved positive results in developing cooperation in all key areas of cooperation. This allowed creating a serious ground for further deepening of the Tajik-Kyrgyz relations of mutually beneficial partnership. I am confident that your forthcoming official visit to Tajikistan will give a new impetus to the multifaceted cooperation of the two countries and raise its bar to new heights in accordance with the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples.»

The date of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan is not voiced so far.
