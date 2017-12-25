Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Astana on official visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Astana on an official visit and met with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev.
It is right. We come and leave, and two neighboring countries existed before us and will live after us.Nursultan Nazarbayev
He stressed that every generation has the responsibility to preserve friendship between the two countries, good relations and hand them over from generation to generation.
The Kazakhs and the Kyrgyz are fraternal peoples. We have one land, we drink water from the same springs, we use the same roads. I will make every effort to strengthen strategic ties, our allied agreements.Sooronbai Jeenbekov
He noted that the diplomatic relations between the two countries had turned 25 years.
«Twenty years have passed since we signed a treaty of eternal friendship. This visit coincides with these jubilee dates. You correctly said that in the world there are no such kindred peoples like the Kyrgyz and the Kazakhs,» the Kyrgyz leader said.
Earlier it was reported that talks in a narrow format and a meeting in an expanded format were planned. The sides will sign a document on the regime of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border and an agreement on the demarcation of the border.
