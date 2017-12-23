Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU

There was information that from January 1, 2018, after the entry into force of the Customs Code of the EEU, it will be possible to import cars from
The Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan prohibited to register cars of ecological class below Euro-4, as well as non-equipped with Anti-blocking brake system, front airbags, ISOFIX child restraint system and daytime running lights.
With the adoption of the Customs Code of the EEU, no changes will occur. And all the restrictions that are in force today in 2018 will remain in force.