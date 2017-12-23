Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU

Kazakhstan will not open free import of cars from the EEU. Restrictions for the importation of cars in the ecological class will remain unchanged in 2018. This was reported by Kolesa.kz.

There was information that from January 1, 2018, after the entry into force of the Customs Code of the EEU, it will be possible to import cars from Russia and other countries of the union into Kazakhstan without restriction on the ecological class. Kazakhstan fears that the three years ago situation will repeat, when from January 1, 2015 VAT was abolished for cars imported from the EEU. Sales in car dealerships in Kazakhstan fell sharply, the secondary market was filled with used cars.

The Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan prohibited to register cars of ecological class below Euro-4, as well as non-equipped with Anti-blocking brake system, front airbags, ISOFIX child restraint system and daytime running lights.

With the adoption of the Customs Code of the EEU, no changes will occur. And all the restrictions that are in force today in 2018 will remain in force.