After a month of stable exchange rate, the dollar in Kyrgyzstan began to get cheaper. In two days, the dollar lost 20 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy dollar for 69.2-69.4 soms, and sell- for 69.55-69.6 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69,4357 soms (a drop of 0.12 percent per day).

Note, in order to hold the sharp rise in the dollar’s rate, the National Bank conducted 12 interventions in November and December. As a result, $ 67.2 million was sold.