Euro and ruble appreciate in Kyrgyzstan

The exchange rates of euro and the Russian ruble have increased over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan.

The euro has appreciated by 30-40 tiyins. Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy it for 96.9-97.3 soms, sell — for 97.8-98.3 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 97.2417 soms (0.24 percent increase).

The Russian ruble also slightly appreciated and became equal to the som. Today it is bought for 0.97-0.98 soms, sold for 0.99-1.005 soms. The official exchange rate is 0.9885 som (0.99 percent increase).

Exchange rate of dollar remains stable. It is bought for 89.3-89.43 soms, sold for 89.72 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 89.43 soms.

Exchange rate of the Kazakh tenge also remained virtually unchanged. Its buying rate is 0.13-0.139 soms, the selling rate is 0.204-0.21 soms with the official rate at 0.1998 soms (0.71 percent growth).
