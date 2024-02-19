Depreciation of ruble continues in Kyrgyzstan

Russian ruble continues to depreciate in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the ruble is bought for 0.95-0.965 soms, sold for 0.98-0.99 soms. Its nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 0.97 soms (0.65 percent drop).

The Kazakh tenge remains stable. Today it is bought for 0.135-0.139 soms, sold for 0.2-0.208 soms. The official exchange rate is 0.1993 soms (0.15 percent drop).

The euro, on the contrary, appreciated over the weekend. Its buying rate is 96-96.2 soms, the selling rate is 97-97.1 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 96.3161 soms (0.37 percent growth).

The U.S. dollar remains stable. Today it is bought for 89.2-89.43 soms, sold for 89.7-89.72 soms with the official exchange rate of 89.43 soms.