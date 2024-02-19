15:24
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Depreciation of ruble continues in Kyrgyzstan

Russian ruble continues to depreciate in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the ruble is bought for 0.95-0.965 soms, sold for 0.98-0.99 soms. Its nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 0.97 soms (0.65 percent drop).

The Kazakh tenge remains stable. Today it is bought for 0.135-0.139 soms, sold for 0.2-0.208 soms. The official exchange rate is 0.1993 soms (0.15 percent drop).

The euro, on the contrary, appreciated over the weekend. Its buying rate is 96-96.2 soms, the selling rate is 97-97.1 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 96.3161 soms (0.37 percent growth).

The U.S. dollar remains stable. Today it is bought for 89.2-89.43 soms, sold for 89.7-89.72 soms with the official exchange rate of 89.43 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/287081/
views: 162
Print
Related
Euro depreciates by 50-70 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
Dollar exchange rate remains unchanged, ruble and euro depreciating
U.S. dollar to som exchange rate grows by almost 4 percent in 2023
Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Tenge appreciates in Kyrgyzstan
Appreciation of Russian ruble continues in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of Russian ruble equal to som again
Russian ruble appreciates in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rates remained stable in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024
Currency forecast for 2024: Exchange rates of dollar, ruble and tenge
Popular
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized
19 February, Monday
15:14
Search at 24.kg news agency: Court dismisses appeal Search at 24.kg news agency: Court dismisses appeal
15:00
Some roads in Kyrgyzstan closed for travel
14:55
Kyrgyzstan will become a football country - Kamchybek Tashiev
14:32
Bishkek - Jalal-Abad flight redirected to Osh due to fog
14:25
Champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata to play against Spartak Moscow