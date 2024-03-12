15:06
Kyrgyz som depreciates by 4.6 percent against U.S. dollar in 2023

Weakening of the index of nominal and strengthening of the index of real effective exchange rate has been observed since the beginning of 2023. Report of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan on monetary policy says.

According to actual data, the nominal effective exchange rate index of the Kyrgyz som decreased by 1.3 percent since the beginning of 2023. This is due to depreciation of som against the euro by 7.7 percent, against the Kazakh tenge — by 6.2 percent, against the U.S. dollar — by 4.6 percent, against the Chinese yuan — by 2.8 percent.

At the same time, the som appreciated against the Turkish lira by 48.8 percent, the Russian ruble — by 31.5 percent and the Japanese yen — by 2.1 percent.
