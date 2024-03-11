14:45
Euro and Kazakh tenge appreciate in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rates of euro and Kazakh tenge grew slightly in Kyrgyzstan over the weekend.

Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy euros for 97.4-97.6 soms and sell for 98.3-98.6 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 97.4068 (0.23 percent growth).

The Kazakh tenge is bought today for 0.138-0.14 soms, sold for 0.205-0.21 soms. Its official exchange rate is 0.2 som (0.1 percent growth).

The Russian ruble has depreciated a little. Its buying rate is 0.96-0.98 som, the selling rate is 0.995-1 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.9873 som (0.12 percent drop).

Exchange rate of the U.S dollar remains stable. It is bought for 89.3-89.43 soms, sold for 89.7-89.72 soms, its official exchange rate is 89.43 soms.
