Exchange rate of ruble against Kyrgyz som continues to decline

Exchange rate of the Russian ruble against the som declined for the past 24 hours. The dollar, euro and tenge slightly appreciated.

The Russian ruble is bought in Bishkek for 0.937-0.94 soms, sold for 0.947-0.956 soms. Its nominal exchange rate is 0.9434 soms (0.07 percent drop).

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar is stable. Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy it for 88.95-89.2 soms, sell — for 89.65-89.76 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 89.0065 soms (virtually unchanged).

The euro slightly appreciated. Today it is bought for 94.24-94.7 soms, sold — for 95.1-95.22 soms. Its official exchange rate is 95.05 (0.36 percent growth).

The Kazakh tenge strengthened slightly against the som. It is bought for 0.1363-0.1393 soms, sold — for 0.201-0.205 soms with the official exchange rate of 0.199 soms (0.35 percent growth).