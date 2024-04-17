Almost all currencies depreciate in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours

U.S. dollar, euro and ruble have sharply depreciated over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan.

The dollar depreciated by 10-20 tyiyns. Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy the currency at 88.9-89.3 soms and sell it at 89.85-89.8 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 89.1061 soms (0.02 percent drop).

The euro depreciated by two soms at once. Today it is bought for 94.3-94.5 soms, and sold for 95-95.5 soms. Its official exchange rate is 94.6173 soms (0.38 percent drop).

The Russian ruble is bought at 0.925-0.938 soms, and sold at 0.95-0.965 soms. Its nominal exchange rate is 0.95 soms (0.26 percent drop).

Kazakh tenge remains relatively stable. Its buying rate is 0.125-0.138 soms, selling rate — 0.205-0.208 soms with the official rate of 0.1985 soms.