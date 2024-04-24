14:03
USD 88.85
EUR 94.81
RUB 0.95
Kyrgyz som slightly strengthens against U.S. dollar and Russian ruble

Over the past 24 hours, the Kyrgyz som has strengthened again against the U.S. dollar and Russian ruble. Data of exchange offices and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

The dollar depreciated a little. Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy it for 88.77-89.1 soms, sell — for 89.5-89.62 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 88.851 soms (0.06 percent drop).

The euro strengthened slightly. Today it is bought for 94.57-95.1 soms, sold — for 95-95.53 soms. The official euro exchange rate is 94.81 soms (0.07 percent growth).

The Russian ruble is bought in Bishkek for 0.945 soms, sold — for 0.952-0.961 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.951 soms (0.09 percent drop).

The Kazakh tenge strengthened slightly against the som. It is bought for 0.1383-0.1399 soms, sold — for 0.2-0.2055 soms with the official exchange rate at 0.199 soms (0.2 percent growth).

  • The National Bank bought dollars on the foreign exchange market three times in April. In just a month, the bank withdrew $62,150 million from the market.
  • The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic calls the situation on the foreign exchange market relatively stable.
