Russian ruble strengthens against som over past 24 hours

Russian ruble has strengthened again against the Kyrgyz som, euro has appreciated slightly over the past 24 hours. Exchange rates of U.S. dollar and tenge remained stable. Data of exchange offices and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy the dollars for 88.72-89 soms and sell them for 89.3-89.53 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 88.84 soms (0.01 percent drop).

The euro strengthened slightly. Today it is bought for 94.86-95.3 soms, sold — for 95.5-95.83 soms. The official euro exchange rate is 95.2858 (0.39 percent growth).

The Russian ruble is bought in Bishkek for 0.954-0.957 soms, sold — for 0.967-0.974 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.9625 soms (0.75 percent growth).

Exchange rate of the Kazakh tenge has not changed over the past 24 hours. It is bought for 0.1371-0.1401 soms, sold for 0.202-0.2057. The official exchange rate is 0.2 soms.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has bought the dollars on the foreign exchange market three times in April. In just one month, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic withdrew $62,150 million from the market.

The National Bank calls the situation on the foreign exchange market relatively stable.
