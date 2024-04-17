17:27
National Bank: Situation on foreign exchange market remains relatively stable

The situation on the domestic foreign exchange market remains relatively stable. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At the same time, the bank confirmed that a predominance of the supply of foreign currency over its demand is registered today in the domestic foreign exchange market. From April 1 to April 17, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the Kyrgyz som decreased by 0.41 percent — from 89.4708 to 89.1061 som.

«From the beginning of 2024 to April 17, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the som increased by 0.02 percent — from 89.0853 to 89.1061 som. During this time, to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate, the National Bank conducted two interventions to sell foreign currency in the amount of $31.85 million and three interventions to purchase U.S. dollars in the amount of $45.30 million. The total net purchase was $13.45 million,» the National Bank told.
