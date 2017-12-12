Sooronbai Jeenbekov to leave for Tashkent tomorrow

Head of Kyrgyzstan Soornbai Jeenbekov will make his first official visit to Uzbekistan . This was announced today at the briefing by the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Aizada Subakozhoeva.

According to her, the visit will take place on December 13 and 14.

Meetings of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a narrow and extended format and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov are planned.

«The visit will be a continuation of the active political dialogue that has developed between the two countries over the past year. The parties will exchange views on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations. Prior to the visit, it is planned to hold a trade and investment business session with the participation of entrepreneurs from the two countries,» Aizada Subakozhoeva said.

A number of documents are planned to be signed during the visit. In particular, the presidents will adopt a joint statement, an intergovernmental agreement on financial cooperation, an agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan and the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, a plan for cooperation between ministries of emergency situations, a memorandum of understanding between the State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sports and the Central Council of the Youth Union and an agreement between the customs services of the two countries.