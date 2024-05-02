Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

As part of his working visit, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further development of trade and economic relations, including increasing the volume of mutual trade, joint implementation of large investment and infrastructure projects, development of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian ones.

Attention was also paid to the discussion of the project on the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan transcontinental railway, as well as issues related to the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 and two hydroelectric power stations on Chatkal river.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.