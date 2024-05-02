22:59
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

As part of his working visit, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further development of trade and economic relations, including increasing the volume of mutual trade, joint implementation of large investment and infrastructure projects, development of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian ones.

Attention was also paid to the discussion of the project on the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan transcontinental railway, as well as issues related to the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 and two hydroelectric power stations on Chatkal river.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.
link: https://24.kg/english/293123/
views: 206
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits
Uzbekistan to raise electricity and gas tariffs from May 1
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to create JSC for Kambarata HPP 1 project
Dentafill Plus negotiates opening of production in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan starts construction of HPP cascade on border with Kyrgyzstan
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to install meters on transboundary rivers
First batch of buses purchased in Uzbekistan delivered to Osh
Osh City Hall to buy 100 buses made in Uzbekistan
Popular
Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested
Electricity rates to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity rates to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
UK to open $19.5 million investment fund in Kyrgyzstan UK to open $19.5 million investment fund in Kyrgyzstan
2 May, Thursday
21:04
Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashke...
20:58
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9
20:44
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
20:38
Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit
30 April, Tuesday
18:49
Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kuban Adyl uulu fired
18:44
Unit of infectious diseases hospital opened after major renovation
16:16
Municipal crisis center opened in Dzhumgal district
16:08
Man wanted in Russia for murder and robbery detained in Bishkek
16:04
Akylbek Japarov meets with General Manager of Aga Khan Trust for Culture