Uzbekistan intends to implement three large transport projects

Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Zhasurbek Choriev told at Tashkent International Investment Forum about three major transport projects that Uzbekistan intends to implement. Gazeta.uz reports.

According to him, the cost of the toll highway on Tashkent — Andijan route will be $4.65 billion. The total length of the road that will connect Tashkent and the regions of Fergana valley is 314 kilometers.

«Tashkent — Andijan toll road project has been discussed since 2019. In 2021, it was reported that its cost would exceed $2 billion. Representatives of the World Bank then calculated that the toll for travel along the highway would be around $5-7 for cars, $15 for trucks and buses,» the media outlet reports.

The Deputy Minister of Transport told about Trans-Afghan railway project, which will connect Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan and should reduce the delivery time of goods from Indian Ocean ports to Central Asia from 35 to 5 days. According to Zhasurbek Choriev, the project will be completed by the end of 2027.

The third important project for Uzbekistan, according to him, is China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. The 454-kilometer railway project is estimated at $5.1 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/293381/
