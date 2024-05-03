15:20
New building of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan opened in Tashkent

As part of a working trip to Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov took part in the official ceremony of opening of a new building of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, Akylbek Japarov and Abdulla Aripov planted trees in the Embassy’s courtyard.

Then they visited exhibitions dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, Kyrgyz-Uzbek bilateral relations, and left an entry in the book of honorable guests.

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, Turkey, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan in Uzbekistan, the diaspora, ethnic Kyrgyz and local residents were also invited to the event. A yurt was installed for the guests.

It is noted that more than 1 million Kyrgyzstanis enter and leave Uzbekistan every year, and the number of permanent and temporary residents is about 6,500. In addition, more than 400,000 ethnic Kyrgyz live in Uzbekistan.
