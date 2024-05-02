Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov arrived in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) for a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov welcomed Akylbek Japarov at the Islam Karimov International Airport.

As part of the working trip, the head of the Cabinet will take part in the 11th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, as well as in the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Bilateral meetings, as well as negotiations with heads of energy and construction companies will be held as part of the event.