Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to unite their energy systems

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to unite the energy systems of three countries. The document was signed based on the results of the meeting of Ministers of Economy and Energy of the states in Tashkent. The Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Chingiz oghlu Jabbarov posted on X.

Implementation of this document will allow the three parties to interact in the production of green energy and organization of its export through Azerbaijan to Europe, to ensure integration of energy systems and effective use of renewable energy sources.

As the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reports, according to the document, the participants will study the possibility of connecting energy systems by laying a high-voltage cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.
