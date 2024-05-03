Akylbek Japarov gets acquainted with Olympic town projects in Tashkent

As part of a working trip to Tashkent (Uzbekistan), the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, got acquainted with the projects of an Olympic town. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov told the delegation of Kyrgyzstan about the construction project of the facility.

Construction of the Olympic town began in November 2022. Project cost exceeds $289 million. The area of ​​the town is about 100 hectares.

Tashkent will host the Asian Games and Asian Para-Games among youth in 2025.

In addition, as part of the visit, Yangi Tashkent project was presented to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.