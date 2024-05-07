Heads of security services of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan meet in Fergana

The heads of security services of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan held a meeting in the city of Fergana, where they discussed a range of problems of ensuring regional security. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported. The meeting took place on May 6.

«Kamchybek Tashiev, Saimumin Yatimov and Abdusalom Azizov discussed in detail the whole range of problems of ensuring regional security in an open and confidential manner. They exchanged views on the state and prospects of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, smuggling and other threats and challenges of a cross-border nature. Issues of cross-border cooperation and, in general, creation of favorable conditions for the development of good neighborly relations between states were touched upon,» the statement says.

Agreements were reached to accelerate the processes of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state borders and practical measures were determined to resolve these issues based on the mutual interests of the parties.