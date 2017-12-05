12:28
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO

Kyrgyzstan will suspend and withdraw complaints to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). This was announced today at a press conference by the Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov.

According to him, the rights of the EEC and the WTO provides for the withdrawal of complaints if the parties reach an agreement. This is exactly what happened in the situation with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan after the signing of the road map.

«In any case, the fact is important that Kyrgyzstan has used every opportunity to resolve the situation in the format of the EEC and the WTO. We set a precedent, and this is important,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.

The Vice Prime Minister stressed that the government doesn’t refuse to help entrepreneurs who suffered losses due to difficulties at the border.

«I am the chairman of the commission for damage assessment. Two meetings have already been held. The technique of damage assessment has been worked out. Now the Ministry of Economics is working with entrepreneurs to assess the damage. As for the measures by which the government will help those who have suffered, they have already been established by the Cabinet of Ministers. Now work on assessment of the damage is underway,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov concluded.
