 Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana on working visit

President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21 on a working visit. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state’s plane landed at Astana International Airport.

The President was welcomed by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

During his working visit, Sadyr Japarov will address the plenary session of the Regional Ecological Summit, hold bilateral meetings with heads of foreign delegations, and visit the pavilions of the international exhibition of green and sustainable technologies.