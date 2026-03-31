Kyrgyzstan backs WTO reform and restoration of dispute settlement system

Kyrgyzstan has expressed support for reforming the World Trade Organization, including the restoration of its dispute settlement system and enhanced support for developing countries. Kyrgyzstan’s representative to the WTO, Nurbek Maksutov, stated. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

Participants of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, held from March 26 to 29, also discussed improving the organization’s transparency and inclusiveness.

Key agenda items included traditional areas such as agriculture and development issues, including special and differential treatment, as well as support for least developed countries and landlocked states.

Particular attention was paid to emerging priorities, including e-commerce, investment facilitation, environmental sustainability, and negotiations on fisheries subsidies.

Amid geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising protectionism, the WTO continues to play a crucial role in ensuring stability and predictability in global trade.

Kyrgyzstan advocated strengthening special and differential treatment provisions, expanding technical assistance, and improving access to the dispute settlement system for countries with limited resources.

Following the conference, most member states, including Kyrgyzstan, supported the draft Ministerial Declaration on WTO reform, despite the document not fully reflecting all national priorities.

Bishkek emphasized that the WTO remains a key instrument for ensuring international trade based on transparent and predictable rules, and its reform is a key area of ​​future work.