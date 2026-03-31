15:49
USD 87.45
EUR 100.53
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan backs WTO reform and restoration of dispute settlement system

Kyrgyzstan has expressed support for reforming the World Trade Organization, including the restoration of its dispute settlement system and enhanced support for developing countries. Kyrgyzstan’s representative to the WTO, Nurbek Maksutov, stated. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

Participants of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, held from March 26 to 29, also discussed improving the organization’s transparency and inclusiveness.

Key agenda items included traditional areas such as agriculture and development issues, including special and differential treatment, as well as support for least developed countries and landlocked states.

Particular attention was paid to emerging priorities, including e-commerce, investment facilitation, environmental sustainability, and negotiations on fisheries subsidies.

Amid geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising protectionism, the WTO continues to play a crucial role in ensuring stability and predictability in global trade.

Kyrgyzstan advocated strengthening special and differential treatment provisions, expanding technical assistance, and improving access to the dispute settlement system for countries with limited resources.

Following the conference, most member states, including Kyrgyzstan, supported the draft Ministerial Declaration on WTO reform, despite the document not fully reflecting all national priorities.

Bishkek emphasized that the WTO remains a key instrument for ensuring international trade based on transparent and predictable rules, and its reform is a key area of ​​future work.
link: https://24.kg/english/368241/
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan proposes developing digital trade for landlocked countries
Kyrgyzstan promotes digitalization of transport corridors at WTO platform
Uzbekistan completes negotiations with USA on accession to WTO
Kyrgyzstan interested in implementation of Smart Customs projects with PRC
Kyrgyzstan concerned about difficulties with supply of products, rising prices
WTO: Economic recession due to coronavirus could be worse than 2008 crisis
Kazakhstan plans to complain about Kyrgyzstan to WTO
Kazakhstan replies to Kyrgyzstan’s complaint to WTO
Line of heavy trucks at border: Kyrgyzstan complains to WTO
Kyrgyzstan states the need for clarity in international trade rules
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
31 March, Tuesday
15:26
Head of Moskovsky district of Chui region replaced Head of Moskovsky district of Chui region replaced
15:23
Kyrgyzstan backs WTO reform and restoration of dispute settlement system
15:12
10 kilometers of road to be repaired on Too-Ashuu Pass in 2026
15:02
Maximum tariff for purchase of electricity from RES is 4.42 soms in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Bakyt Sydykov: Preferential loans accessible not to all garment workers