Sadyr Japarov speaks at International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea meeting

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, at the invitation of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), held in Astana. The press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the region’s environmental security directly depends on the effectiveness of cooperation between countries, especially in the area of ​​water resources. He drew attention to the ongoing changes in the water management system and emphasized the urgency of reforming IFAS.

«The Central Asian region is experiencing significant changes in its water management system. In this context, the position of the Kyrgyz Republic on reforming the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea is particularly relevant. In addition to the Aral Sea problem, Kyrgyzstan is also facing the problem of the shallowing of Issyk-Kul Lake. Over the past decades, the water level has dropped by almost 14 meters, and the number of rivers flowing into it has decreased by more than threefold, indicating a reduction in the volume of annual water resources,» the head of state noted.

He noted that the Kyrgyz Republic consistently fulfills its water allocation obligations, ensuring the safety of hydraulic infrastructure and investing significant resources in preserving aquatic ecosystems.

In this regard, the president emphasized the need to introduce fair compensation mechanisms for upstream countries, which bear the primary burden of maintaining water infrastructure and preserving water resource sources.

«The annual volume of water resources in Kyrgyzstan is approximately 50 cubic kilometers. Although the republic does not receive water from other countries, it uses only about 12 cubic kilometers of this volume for its own needs. The remaining significant portion, 38 cubic kilometers, is sent to neighboring countries,» he said.

The speech focused on climate change and glacier melting in the Tien Shan and Pamir Mountains. Sadyr Japarov emphasized that glacier protection should be a priority for the fund, as the entire region’s water supply depends on their preservation.

He also advocated for expanding the IFAS mandate, taking into account the interrelationship between water and energy issues, as well as for improving financing mechanisms and introducing modern international cooperation tools.

In conclusion, the head of state confirmed the Kyrgyz Republic’s readiness for further constructive engagement with all founding countries of the fund.

The Kyrgyz Republic suspended its participation in IFAS activities in 2016.