12:15
USD 87.43
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.17
English

Kazakhstan reintroduces ban on import of chicken eggs, including from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has reintroduced a temporary ban on the import of chicken eggs, including from Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Impose a six-month ban on the import of fresh chicken eggs into the Republic of Kazakhstan by all modes of transport from third countries and Eurasian Economic Union states, with the exception of the transit of fresh chicken eggs through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their movement from the territory of one Eurasian Economic Union member state to the territory of another Eurasian Economic Union member state through the territory of Kazakhstan,» the document states.

Previously, officials explained the ban as necessary to support the domestic market. The Kyrgyz Republic also introduced a temporary ban on the import of chicken eggs «in order to ensure the country’s food security and stabilize market prices for food products.»
link: https://24.kg/english/371575/
views: 153
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov speaks at International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea meeting
 Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana on working visit
Kazakhstan increases grain and flour exports to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan releases Kazakhstani suspected of financing Kolbaev’s crime group
22 tons of potatoes from Kazakhstan denied entry to Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev's working visit to Kazakhstan concludes
Adylbek Kasymaliev at Digital Qazaqstan: AI is already changing Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to travel to Kazakhstan for EAEU meetings
Kyrgyz musicals staged in Astana to mark 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Japarov congratulates Tokayev on referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan
Popular
Medicine as an art: Story of a Kyrgyz woman who built a career in Dubai Medicine as an art: Story of a Kyrgyz woman who built a career in Dubai
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials  President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange
23 April, Thursday
12:00
North — South road in Kyrgyzstan to be seasonal and fully operational by 2028 North — South road in Kyrgyzstan to be seasonal and ful...
11:23
Scooters and bicycles now follow car-style lane traffic in Bishkek
11:19
Kyrgyzstan imports nearly 26,000 vehicles since beginning of 2026
11:08
Kazakhstan reintroduces ban on import of chicken eggs, including from Kyrgyzstan
10:58
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool