Kazakhstan reintroduces ban on import of chicken eggs, including from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has reintroduced a temporary ban on the import of chicken eggs, including from Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Impose a six-month ban on the import of fresh chicken eggs into the Republic of Kazakhstan by all modes of transport from third countries and Eurasian Economic Union states, with the exception of the transit of fresh chicken eggs through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their movement from the territory of one Eurasian Economic Union member state to the territory of another Eurasian Economic Union member state through the territory of Kazakhstan,» the document states.

Previously, officials explained the ban as necessary to support the domestic market. The Kyrgyz Republic also introduced a temporary ban on the import of chicken eggs «in order to ensure the country’s food security and stabilize market prices for food products.»