Government tells about road map between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

The road map on the settlement of the difficulties on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan includes 50 points and eight sections, Vice Prime Minister Toklunbek Abdygulov said today at a press conference.

According to him, the road map concerns all aspects of cooperation between the two states. It includes measures in the field of foreign trade, customs, tax administration, detection and suppression of offenses and crimes, veterinary medicine, plant quarantine, transport and border cooperation.

«The road map is designed for the short and medium term and includes joint activities. For example, the development of cost indicators of risk in relation to agreed categories of goods and their uniform application, taking measures to curb the violations of the transport legislation of the EEU,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said that the Kyrgyz side committed itself to carry out proper control in the areas of border, transport, phytosanitary and veterinary control, customs and tax administration in full compliance with the requirements of the EEU.