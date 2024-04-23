Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Great Britain sign roadmap for cooperation

The heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Great Britain signed a cooperation roadmap for 2024-2026.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, special attention was paid to promotion of economic cooperation, increasing trade volumes and attracting British investment in the fields of energy, mining, processing industry and agriculture.

«Attention will also be paid to supporting small and medium-sized businesses and attracting private investment in the aforementioned sectors,» Kulubaev said.