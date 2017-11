The President of Kyrgyzstan is ready for negotiations with the head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Sooronbai Jaeenbekov himself told journalists last night.

According to him, today, on November 30, Minsk will host CSTO meeting at the level of the heads of state. «The leaders of the organization will meet. I intend to hold talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of the summit and discuss the current situation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Earlier it was reported that bilateral negotiations were not planned within the meeting. Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Nursultan Nazarbayev may discuss the issue in a private format, if such an opportunity arises.