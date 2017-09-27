Criminal case initiated on vote buying in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the first fact of bribing of voters was registered in
Two citizens, reportedly, offered a resident of the southern capital 2,000 soms for the support of one of the presidential candidates.
This is the first criminal case in the election campaign 2017, initiated on the fact of bribery.
The criminal case was transferred to Osh City Court, which will begin the trial on October 3. Violators face punishment of up to 300,000 soms as fine or up to 5 years in prison.
Another fact of vote buying was detected in Bishkek — the materials have already been sent to the court for a decision. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the