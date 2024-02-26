Former MP Omurbek Bakirov found guilty of vote buying

Former MP Omurbek Bakirov was found guilty of vote buying in the parliamentary elections and sentenced to a fine. Lawyer Nazgul Suyunbaeva confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, an appeal against the decision of the district court has been filed with the Osh Regional Court.

On August 18, the Supreme Court upheld the decision that annulled the results of the election in Kok-Zhar constituency No. 4, where Omurbek Bakirov was elected as an MP. On August 29, he was taken for questioning to the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region. He was accused of vote buying.

Ravshanbek Rysbaev became the deputy instead of Omurbek Bakirov. He became the second in terms of the number of votes won in Kok-Zhar constituency on November 28, 2021 during the parliamentary elections.