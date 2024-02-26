13:07
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Former MP Omurbek Bakirov found guilty of vote buying

Former MP Omurbek Bakirov was found guilty of vote buying in the parliamentary elections and sentenced to a fine. Lawyer Nazgul Suyunbaeva confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, an appeal against the decision of the district court has been filed with the Osh Regional Court.

On August 18, the Supreme Court upheld the decision that annulled the results of the election in Kok-Zhar constituency No. 4, where Omurbek Bakirov was elected as an MP. On August 29, he was taken for questioning to the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region. He was accused of vote buying.

Ravshanbek Rysbaev became the deputy instead of Omurbek Bakirov. He became the second in terms of the number of votes won in Kok-Zhar constituency on November 28, 2021 during the parliamentary elections.
link: https://24.kg/english/287567/
views: 166
Print
Related
Vote buying: Case initiated against candidate for deputy Ulan Sariev
Ex-deputy governor of Chui region accused of bribery of voters
Criminal case initiated on vote buying in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
26 February, Monday
12:07
Bishkek - Jalal-Abad flight diverted to Osh airport Bishkek - Jalal-Abad flight diverted to Osh airport
11:57
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
11:49
Children from low-income families are beaten in kindergartens - deputy
11:36
Shopping center burns down in Leilek district
11:31
Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva placed under house arrest