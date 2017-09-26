Singer Omar to perform at Silk Way Star music contest in Kazakhstan

Photo Internet

Kyrgyz singer Omar will perform at Silk Way Star International Music Contest in Kazakhstan . Kazakh media reported.

According to their data, Qazaqstan television channel decided to gather the most famous singers and performers of the Great Silk Road on one big stage. Stars from 9 countries will participate in the international music contest Silk Way Star.

Omar is a laureate of the international contest of young and popular performers New Wave 2008 in Jurmala. He was awarded the prize «Golden Star of Alla Pugacheva» and a cash prize.

According to the organizers, the contest consists of 12 episodes. The artists compete in each of them within a certain topic.

The show will start on September 30.