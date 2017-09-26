12:41
Singer Omar to perform at Silk Way Star music contest in Kazakhstan

Internet
Photo Internet

Kyrgyz singer Omar will perform at Silk Way Star International Music Contest in Kazakhstan. Kazakh media reported.

According to their data, Qazaqstan television channel decided to gather the most famous singers and performers of the Great Silk Road on one big stage. Stars from 9 countries will participate in the international music contest Silk Way Star.

Omar is a laureate of the international contest of young and popular performers New Wave 2008 in Jurmala. He was awarded the prize «Golden Star of Alla Pugacheva» and a cash prize.

According to the organizers, the contest consists of 12 episodes. The artists compete in each of them within a certain topic.

The show will start on September 30.
