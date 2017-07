Recruiter of the Islamic State terrorist organization from Kyrgyzstan was sentenced to six years in a general regime penal colony in Russia . Russian media reported.

In 2015, the man tried to persuade a resident of Astrakhan to go to Syria to fight on the side of the Islamic State. Khakimov was sentenced to 6 years behind bars on charges of recruiting a person to participate in an illegal armed formation. He fully acknowledged his guilt and actively cooperated with the investigation.

The 36-year-old convict Lachinbek Khakimov asked the court for indulgence, as his spouse and five children live in dependence on him.