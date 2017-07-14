Nursultan Nazarbayev approves technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan within EEU

Nursultan Nazarbayev approved the allocation of money to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen the external borders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Press service of the President of Kazakhstan reported.

It was noted that the head of state signed the law on ratification of the intergovernmental protocol on technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan . To implement the agreement, the Cabinet of ministries of both countries worked out and signed protocol on the development of economic cooperation in the conditions of Eurasian economic integration providing for the allocation of the first tranche of assistance to strengthen the external borders of EEU.

Assistance is provided to the Kyrgyz side to finance road map activities for Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. Each tranche is documented by separate protocols on technical assistance, which approves the list of activities, amounts, terms and authorized bodies of the parties.