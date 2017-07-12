Another candidate for presidency appears

The fifth candidate for presidency for the day has been nominated. This time it is not a self-nominated candidate, but the candidate from party Butun Kyrgyzstan Adakhan Madumarov.

Yesterday, the congress of the party was held. The delegates unanimously supported the candidacy of Adakhan Madumarov. Note, the congress was attended by ex-speaker of the parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov. He assured that their alliance with Adakhan Madumarov and Kamchibek Tashiev is still in force.

Presidential elections are scheduled for October 15. Now there is nomination of candidates. However, the CEC has already refused one nominee in the registration of documents because of the age.