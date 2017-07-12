10:54
+28
USD 69.61
EUR 79.32
RUB 1.15
English

Another candidate for presidency appears

The fifth candidate for presidency for the day has been nominated. This time it is not a self-nominated candidate, but the candidate from party Butun Kyrgyzstan Adakhan Madumarov.

Yesterday, the congress of the party was held. The delegates unanimously supported the candidacy of Adakhan Madumarov. Note, the congress was attended by ex-speaker of the parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov. He assured that their alliance with Adakhan Madumarov and Kamchibek Tashiev is still in force.

Presidential elections are scheduled for October 15. Now there is nomination of candidates. However, the CEC has already refused one nominee in the registration of documents because of the age.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
CEC refuses to accept documents of Kuttubek Beshbakov
CEC registers 137 representatives of Babanov
Accused of incitement of ethnic hatred also intends to run for president's post
Two more intend to run for presidency – ex-deputy and accused of fraud
Young SDPK cadres propose to hold primaries
CEC registers authorized representatives of 3 presidential candidates
Director General of OTRK tells about threats from presidential candidates
CEC announces deadline for registration of presidential candidates
62-year-old pensioner Anvar Sartayev also wants to become president
CEC receives application from eighteenth presidential candidate
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016