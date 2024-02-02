14:59
CEC terminates powers of deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) decided to early terminate the powers of deputy of the Parliament Emil Zhamgyrchiev. It was announced today at a meeting of the CEC.

According to the head of the CEC Department for Organizing Electoral Process, Tologon Aitikeev, a statement of resignation was received from the deputy. Based on this, an appropriate decision was made.

Deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. He will be in custody until February 26. Previously, the deputy commission gave consent to prosecute Emil Zhamgyrchiev. The deputy came to the State Committee for National Security, where he was interrogated as a suspect, he gave an undertaking to appear before the investigative authorities and was released. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev also stated that he «does not intend to imprison him.» According to investigators, the reason for the arrest was the deputy’s alleged attempt to leave Kyrgyzstan.
