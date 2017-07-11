Young SDPK cadres propose to hold primaries

Youth branch of the SDPK suggests holding primaries — the election of a single candidate from the party. Renat Samudinov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the proposal is caused by the fact that several people from the SDPK expressed a desire to participate in presidential elections.

«The party nominated Sooronbay Jeenbekov. In addition, Chynybai Tursunbekov intends to run. The old party members suggested Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov. We propose to hold primaries among them. Whoever gets support at the congress will go to the elections from the party. This will provide an opportunity in the future to select candidates at the local level. The quality of government will improve," Renat Samudinov explained.