CEC receives application from eighteenth presidential candidate

The CEC received a new application from the presidential candidate. The decision of the political party Adam Ukugu on nominating Tursunbai Akun as the candidate for the post of the president of Kyrgyzstan was submitted to the commission. He became the eighteenth candidate, intending to run for the main political post.

Earlier, self-nominees Nazarbek Nyshanov, Omurbek Tekebayev, Arstanbek Abdyldaev, Bakyt Degenbaev, Sainidin Sultanidinov, Kamila Sharshekeeva, Taalatbek Masadykov, Omurbek Babanov, Rita Karasartova, Tursunbai Bakir uulu, Zamira Muratbekova, Sanzharbek Ennazarov, Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov, Mukar Cholponbaev, Kuban Choroyev applied to the CEC.

The Central Election Commission also received decisions from two political parties to nominate candidates for the post of head of state.

Temir Sariev was nominated from Akshumkar party, Bakyt Torobayev - from Onuguu-Progress.
