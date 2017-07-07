Date of rerun election of Tash-Kumyr Mayor set

The CEC has appointed the date of the rerun elections of the mayor of Tash-Kumyr town of Jalal-Abad region. The decision was made today at the meeting.

Recall, yesterday an extraordinary session of deputies of the local council failed due to lack of quorum. The deputies who came to the session couldn’t elect the mayor, since there was no quorum. In total, there are 31 deputies in the Tash-Kumyr city council.

The only candidate for this post was Sulaiman Sansyzbaev, a candidate from the SDPK faction, which is not part of the majority coalition. The coalition didn’t put forward its candidate.

By law, it is possible to appoint new elections only 15 days after the first attempt. Thus, the CEC decided that the second attempt to elect the mayor of Tash-Kumyr will be on July 21, 2017.