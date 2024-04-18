17:53
USD 89.01
EUR 94.71
RUB 0.94
English

80 tons of hazardous chemicals discovered at Cristal plant in Tash-Kumyr

About 80 tons of hazardous chemicals (trichlorosilane, pesticides) were discovered on the territory of the former plant of Cristal Bankrupt OJSC in Tash-Kumyr. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

According to it, the facility was visited by an interdepartmental commission with the participation of deputies from Yiman Nuru faction of the Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance is recommended to immediately allocate the necessary funds for a feasibility study for the neutralization (disposal) of hazardous chemicals. In addition, it was proposed to restore the plant’s activities with the involvement of qualified specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Based on the results of the inspection of the non-functioning treatment plant, the commission proposed to resolve the issue of reconstruction and modernization within the framework of budget funds from regional development projects.

The commission members also met with local residents who expressed dissatisfaction with the numerous fish farms (30) on Naryn river. In their opinion, they caused a sharp increase in the number of bacteriological, viral and other diseases. In this regard, residents categorically opposed the further development of the fishing industry on Naryn river.

The Department of Environmental Monitoring of the Ministry of Natural Resources took samples of wastewater from Tash-Kumyr treatment plant and water from Naryn river to identify pollutants.

In addition, a meeting was held with representatives of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, at which they discussed the issue of locating a waste processing plant near Dostuk village, Nooken district, which has a negative impact on the health of local residents. According to the information provided by department employees in Namangan region of the Republic of Uzbekistan, work is currently underway to reclaim the landfill using the method of compaction and burial. This work is expected to be completed within 1-2 weeks.

Cristal Bankrupt OJSC plant is on the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency. Earlier, the State Committee for National Security reported that, by decision of Tash-Kumyr District Court, Cristal plant was returned to state ownership. The decision was made within the framework of a previously initiated criminal case regarding the misappropriation of assets and property of an enterprise by affiliates of the now deceased crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.
link: https://24.kg/english/291959/
views: 47
Print
Related
Environmental campaign held in Osh, 1,200 trees planted
System of voluntary eco-certification launched in Kyrgyzstan
Smog in Bishkek: Natural Resources Ministry to purchase equipment for $650,000
14 falcons brought from Saudi Arabia released in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz-language, digital platform on environmental education launched
Work on detection of cars without catalytic converters to be stepped up
$50 million lawsuit over Tash-Kumyr plant: Kyrgyzstan wins the case
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase fines for pollution of Issyk-Kul lake
Kyrgyzstan develops new concept of environmental safety
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Environmental Performance Index
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel
18 April, Thursday
17:48
Akylbek Japarov and World Bank to develop financial model of cooperation Akylbek Japarov and World Bank to develop financial mo...
17:40
80 tons of hazardous chemicals discovered at Cristal plant in Tash-Kumyr
14:37
Akylbek Japarov meets with management of financial institutions in Washington
14:25
Kyrgyzaltyn to receive $151.3 million in dividends from Kumtor
14:01
Georgia's parliament approves foreign agent law in first reading