80 tons of hazardous chemicals discovered at Cristal plant in Tash-Kumyr

About 80 tons of hazardous chemicals (trichlorosilane, pesticides) were discovered on the territory of the former plant of Cristal Bankrupt OJSC in Tash-Kumyr. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

According to it, the facility was visited by an interdepartmental commission with the participation of deputies from Yiman Nuru faction of the Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance is recommended to immediately allocate the necessary funds for a feasibility study for the neutralization (disposal) of hazardous chemicals. In addition, it was proposed to restore the plant’s activities with the involvement of qualified specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Based on the results of the inspection of the non-functioning treatment plant, the commission proposed to resolve the issue of reconstruction and modernization within the framework of budget funds from regional development projects.

The commission members also met with local residents who expressed dissatisfaction with the numerous fish farms (30) on Naryn river. In their opinion, they caused a sharp increase in the number of bacteriological, viral and other diseases. In this regard, residents categorically opposed the further development of the fishing industry on Naryn river.

The Department of Environmental Monitoring of the Ministry of Natural Resources took samples of wastewater from Tash-Kumyr treatment plant and water from Naryn river to identify pollutants.

In addition, a meeting was held with representatives of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, at which they discussed the issue of locating a waste processing plant near Dostuk village, Nooken district, which has a negative impact on the health of local residents. According to the information provided by department employees in Namangan region of the Republic of Uzbekistan, work is currently underway to reclaim the landfill using the method of compaction and burial. This work is expected to be completed within 1-2 weeks.

Cristal Bankrupt OJSC plant is on the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency. Earlier, the State Committee for National Security reported that, by decision of Tash-Kumyr District Court, Cristal plant was returned to state ownership. The decision was made within the framework of a previously initiated criminal case regarding the misappropriation of assets and property of an enterprise by affiliates of the now deceased crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.