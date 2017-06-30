Speaker of Parliament tells why Russian delegation came before elections

Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov told at today’s press conference why the Russian delegation came before elections in Kyrgyzstan .

Journalists voiced the opinion that the Russians came to «bride show» of candidates, who intend to run for presidency in the country.

«If the Russian delegation led by the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin came to see the candidates for the presidency of Kyrgyzstan , they only looked at me," Chynybai Tursunbekov said.

He said that Vyacheslav Volodin came at his invitation. «We discussed topical issues of migrants, agrarians. For example, our migrants are included into the black list of the Federal Migration Service for minor violations. In addition, we discussed a number of other important issues," the Speaker added.